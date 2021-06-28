Man arrested after lengthy police chase through metro

CLIVE, Iowa — A Kansas man is accused of leading police on a lengthy chase through the metro Monday afternoon.

The chase started along 100th Street in Clive. Police say 40-year-old Walter Wilson was pulled over for driving through someone’s yard. Urbandale police say Wilson ignored the officer and fled northbound on 100th Street into Urbandale where he allegedly hit two vehicles at 100th Street and Douglas Avenue. The chase continued to Highway 141 where Wilson crashed on the off ramp to NW Saylorville Drive.

Police arrested Wilson after a short foot chase. He has been charged with OWI, felony eluding and drug possession.

Wilson was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. No one else was injured during the pursuit.