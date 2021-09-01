Man arrested after dropping woman with gunshot wound off at Des Moines hospital, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is facing charges after police say he crashed a vehicle while trying to drop off a woman with a gunshot wound at the hospital, then ran from the scene.

Clarence Lee, 57, is charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident, violation of parole, violation of no-contact order, and driving while barred-habitual offender. According to the Des Moines Police Department, Lee was taking a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to MercyOne Medical Center when he crashed his vehicle in the parking lot.

Lee fled from the scene but was apprehended by officers at 2nd and University. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Police say the woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening and the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been confirmed.

The investigation into the incident continues.