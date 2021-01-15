Man Armed With Gun Taken into Custody After Police Standoff in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man armed with a handgun was taken into custody after a standoff with police in Des Moines Friday afternoon.

The standoff happened at a duplex in the 4500 block of Ingersoll Avenue. Officers were called to the residence just before 4 p.m. on a report of a domestic dispute involving a weapon.

“We were able to get the female inside out safely [and] get her and her neighbors moved to someplace where they were safe,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The officers then began negotiating with the man who refused to come out. After about 30 minutes of negotiations, Parizek said the man jumped out a window while armed with a handgun. He was taken into custody without further incident and no one was injured, Parizek said.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s name but say charges are pending. At least two firearms were recovered at the scene, according to Parizek.

“This had all the elements of something that could have gone wrong,” said Parizek. “Knowing that there were guns in the house, it was a domestic call and he was armed when we took him into custody, this is the best resolution we could have asked for.”

During the standoff, police shut down a two-block stretch of Ingersoll Avenue. The roadway has since reopened.