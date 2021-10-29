Man armed with gun dies after being shot by Tama County sheriff’s deputy

CHELSEA, Iowa – One man is dead after being shot by a Tama County sheriff’s deputy Thursday night.

It happened in the small town of Chelsea just before 7:30 p.m., according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. After receiving reports of shots being fired near 1001 Station Street, multiple area law enforcement agencies responded.

When officers arrived, they observed 28-year-old Dewey Dale Wilfong III walking around with a handgun. A deputy from the Tama County Sheriff’s Office fired one shot at Wilfong, hitting him in the upper torso. He was transported to a hospital in Cedar Rapids, where he was pronounced dead.

The DPS says its Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The deputy that fired the shot has been placed on paid administrative leave until the completion of the investigation. Their name has not been released.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct Wilfong’s autopsy.