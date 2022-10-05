CHILLICOTHE, Iowa – Authorities in Wapello County are investigating after a house exploded Tuesday in the small town of Chillicothe.

At noon Tuesday, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call about a house explosion in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. The caller said there was a man outside the home.

House explosion in Chillicothe on October 4, 2022. (Courtesy: Wapello County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies found the man near the wreckage of the home, and he was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. The sheriff’s office is not releasing his name and condition at this time.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.