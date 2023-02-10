JOHNSTON, Iowa – A Des Moines man is jailed on nearly 30 charges for allegedly placing two hidden cameras in his ex-wife’s apartment and stalking her.

Mathew Greiner

Court records show Mathew Greiner, 47, is charged with 24 counts of invasion of privacy, four counts of trespass-intentional, and one count of stalking. He was booked into the Polk County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

The Johnston Police Department began its investigation into the case on November 14, 2022 after the victim reported she had been made aware that there were nude videos of her on Greiner’s phone. According to an application for a search warrant in the case, the victim was notified about the videos by her child, who saw them on Greiner’s phone. Greiner is the child’s father.

The document also said Greiner had access to the child’s keys to the victim’s Johnston apartment.

During the investigation, videos showing the victim in states of undress in her bedroom and bathroom were located on Greiner’s phone. Police said evidence from his phone showed he entered the victim’s apartment multiple times between October 5, 2022 and November 1, 2022, without the knowledge or permission of the victim.

In interviews with investigators, court documents said Greiner admitted he entered the victim’s apartment when he knew she would not be home in order to install the cameras in air vents.

Videos taken by Greiner through an exterior sliding glass door also showed the victim in various stages of undress, police said.

According to online court records, a temporary protective order against Greiner was granted to the victim on January 3 and it was then canceled on January 12. It was dismissed without prejudice.