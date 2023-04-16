WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was accused in December of repeatedly placing Apple AirTags in a woman’s car has pled guilty.

Carl Shawver, 63, was arrested and charged with one count of stalking, three counts of stalking -unauthorized use of GPS, and three counts of camera/electronic surveillance devices – trespass 1st offense.

According to court documents, the victim found an AirTag sitting on top of her car’s spare tire on December 5 after her phone alerted that her location was being tracked. West Des Moines Police placed that AirTag into evidence at the police station.

Shawver allegedly showed up at the police station the next day in search of the victim. An affidavit states Shawver told officers the victim was his wife and that he placed the AirTag on her car because he thought she was having an affair with someone at the police station. Court records state Shawver and the victim have never been married or in any kind of relationship.

After this incident, two more AirTags were found hidden in the victim’s car. One device was found by officers stuffed inside of a wallet in a plastic bag and sitting on top of the spare tire. The other device was found by a mechanic shop wrapped in plastic and in a plastic case on the car’s sub frame.

Shawver pled guilty to all seven counts on April 12. According to court documents, the prosecution and defense reached a plea agreement for his sentencing. The plea agreement states Shawver would be given a sentence of 11 years all suspended — meaning he would not serve any jail time — and two years of probation. The judge in the case has not ruled on an official sentence yet, and could give Shawver a different sentence.

The maximum sentence for a stalking charge is two years, a camera/electronic surveillance devices – trespass 1st offense charge is two years, and a stalking – unauthorized use of GPS charge is one year.