Police K-9 takes a bite out of man accused of stabbing puppy to death

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is facing an animal abuse charge after police say he stabbed his girlfriend’s puppy, which later died of its injuries.

Officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of Amherst Street on Sunday afternoon about a dispute with a weapon, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department. Police say prior to the call a woman heard one of her pets yelping and then saw her boyfriend, 31-year-old Viljar Rosales, stabbing her 6-8 week old puppy.

The woman ran and locked herself inside a bedroom to call the police. Rosales fled before officers arrived.

The dog was taken to a local emergency veterinary hospital by an Animal Rescue League worker but died from its injuries.

Police weren’t able to find Rosales until Monday afternoon when officers saw him in a vehicle in the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue. He ran after being contacted by police and a K-9 patrol dog from the Des Moines Police Department was deployed. Rosales was captured quickly. He was treated for a bite injury at a local hospital before being transported to the Polk County Jail.

“This was clearly a devastating example of the fact that the link between human and animal violence is real. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa wants people to realize that our animal cruelty laws, when properly applied, help the public as well as defenseless pets. We are grateful to the DMPD for their quick response and our team will continue to partner on tending to these sometimes dire and dangerous situations,” said Tom Colvin, CEO of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Rosales is now charged with animal abuse and interference with official acts, both misdemeanor crimes.