WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A man who has been accused of shooting his wife in the hand with a crossbow last year has pled guilty to lesser charges.

On August 17, 2022 officers with the Ottumwa Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 300 block of Evergreen St. When officers arrived they discovered a woman with an arrow through her hand, court records state.

Police learned that the suspected shooter was the victim’s husband, George Dennison, 68. Dennison was arrested shortly after the shooting in a wooded area near the home.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Dennison and his wife had a verbal argument before he shot her with the crossbow. Dennison fired the arrow at the victim while she was sleeping. The arrow went through the victim’s hand and pinned it to the pillow her head was on.

Dennison was originally charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, going armed with intent, and domestic abuse assault display or use weapon. On Feb. 13 Dennison pled guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. Both charges carry a sentence of up to five years in prison respectively.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 20.