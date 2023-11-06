DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of firing a gun at a cop while fleeing from a traffic stop is now facing an attempted murder charge.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, on Sunday at around 11 p.m. an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop near SW 9th and McKinley Avenue. The alleged driver, Cody Gibbs, 27, refused to pull over and fled.

Gibbs eventually left his vehicle at SW 9th Street and Payton Ave., the police said. As Gibbs was running he allegedly fired a handgun multiple times at the officer. The officer was not injured.

Gibbs, who had several unrelated warrants for his arrest, was later taken into custody and originally charged with the following:

Cody Gibbs

Assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon

Felon in possession of a firearm

Reckless use of a firearm

Interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon

Eluding

OWI – 1st offense

Multiple traffic-related violations

Des Moines Police said after consulting with the Polk County Attorney’s Office two more charges have been filed against Gibbs — attempted murder of a peace officer and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.