Man Accused of Driving Through Crowd of Protesters in Des Moines Loses Job

WARNING: The video contains profanity and language that may be offensive to some viewers.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man accused of driving through a crowd of protesters in Des Moines over the weekend has now lost his job.

On Saturday, Des Moines Black Lives Matter protested at a Hy-Vee store on SE 14th Street to support a former employee who says she experienced discrimination, sexual harassment and management is actively hiding positive COVID-19 cases in the store from its employees.

During the protest, a man in a pickup truck attempted to drive through a road that was being blocked by the protest. Protesters tried to get him to turn around and take an alternative route, but the man eventually accelerated and drove through the crowd. No injuries were reported.

Protesters took photos of the man, who appeared to be wearing a Wyckoff Heating & Cooling t-shirt, and later identified him as Jeff Boucher.

Wyckoff, an HVAC company based in Carlisle, announced Monday that it has terminated its relationship with Boucher. Wyckoff released the following statement:

“After a meeting with our managers this morning, we have determined it is necessary to terminate our relationship with Jeff Boucher, effective immediately. His actions over the weekend were unacceptable and do not represent the values Wyckoff has built our business on. Wyckoff disapproves of his behavior and in no way condones his actions. Wyckoff is a family-owned company founded on the principles of always doing the right thing for the betterment of our customers and our community. We sincerely apologize for this unfortunate situation and will do our best to educate our employees to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”