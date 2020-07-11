Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO Removed After Discovery of ‘Financial Irregularities’

URBANDALE, Iowa — The CEO and president of Make-A-Wish Iowa has been removed from her positions after “financial irregularities” were discovered within the nonprofit, according to a memo obtained by WHO 13.

The memo states that Jennifer Woodley is no longer serving as president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa. The Executive Committee of the Make-A-Wish Iowa Board of Directors made the decision to remove Woodley after financial irregularities were discovered during an internal compliance review by the National Make-A-Wish Office, according to the memo.

Joshua Norton, chairman of the Make-A-Wish Iowa Board of Directors, verified that the memo was sent out to the nonprofit’s stakeholders.

“We are surprised and saddened by these events,” the memo stated. “We have a significant responsibility to our donors, families and children to safeguard every dollar given to us and we take this stewardship role very seriously. Therefore, we will continue to work with our National Office as we review key expenditures and other financial records. Based upon those findings, additional measures may be taken.”

Make-A-Wish Iowa said in a statement that “the individual tied to these irregularities has been dismissed from the organization.” Make-A-Wish Iowa declined to make any additional comments regarding Woodley or the nature of the financial irregularities, saying it is a “personnel matter.”

Woodley had been serving as Make-A-Wish Iowa’s president and CEO since August of 2019.

Rachel Reams, Make-A-Wish Iowa’s vice president of mission delivery, will serve as the interim president and CEO, according to the memo.

Make-A-Wish Iowa, located in Urbandale, works to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

“We do that through the generosity of our donors — both individual and corporate. Every dollar is a gift and our financial management must be above reproach. Anything less in unacceptable,” Make-A-Wish Iowa’s Board of Directors said in the memo.

Read Make-A-Wish Iowa’s full statement below:

“Make-A-Wish Iowa recently discovered some financial irregularities as a part of an internal compliance review. The individual tied to these irregularities has been dismissed from the organization. We are working on assessing the full extent of these irregularities and determining next steps. We have a significant responsibility to our donors, families and children to safeguard every dollar given to us. Therefore, we will continue to work with our National Office as we review key expenditures and other transactions. Based upon those findings, additional measures may be taken. As an established non-profit organization with a single purpose of transforming the lives of children with critical illnesses, we are sad and disappointed by these events. We have a highly committed team and a strong network of donors that will allow us to move ahead and focus on delivering hope to children and their families when they need it most.”