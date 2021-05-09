Majority of Iowa Counties Decline Additional COVID-19 Vaccines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ninety-seven of Iowa’s 99 counties declined some or all of their full COVID-19 vaccine allocation for this week, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Iowa health officials said Monona County and Emmet County are the only counties that requested all of their allocated doses. Forty other counties asked for just part of their allocation. But the majority of the state — 57 counties in all — wanted no new vaccine doses.

“Counties who declined a portion of or the full allocation report vaccine remains widely available within the county,” said Iowa Department of Public Health spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand.

Iowa qualified for 68,950 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government for the week of May 10, but the state ordered just 19,870 doses. All doses not ordered to date remain available to Iowa for use in the future, Ekstrand said.

Demand for the vaccine in Iowa has continued to trend downward in recent weeks. Last week, Iowa administered about as many shots as it was averaging back in February, even though the vaccine is much more widely available than it was back then.

Iowa health officials are trying to make it easier for people to get vaccinated, including setting up more pop-up clinics in the state.

In April, Hy-Vee announced that all of its pharmacy locations would start offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment required.

To date, nearly 1.2 million people in Iowa have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.