CLIVE, Iowa — The City of Clive announced on Wednesday that a contractor hit a natural gas line, causing road closures and service interruptions.

The city said the gas main break happened in the 1500 block of NW 86th Street. Crews with the city and Mid American Energy have been dispatched to repair the break.

As crews work to restore the gas main road closures have been put in place. Northwest 86th Street is closed between University Ave. north to University Boulevard. The Clive Greenbelt Trail is also closed east and west of the NW 86th St. bridge intersection.

The city said repair work is expected to continue through the night Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Updates can be found on the city’s website.