IOWA — The Mississippi River has started encroaching into several areas along the Iowa and Illinois border.

Flooding has begun in the low lying parts of Campbell’s Island in East Moline, Illinois. The main road around the island is closed to traffic and residents must use boats to reach some homes on the Iowa facing side of the island.

As of Sunday afternoon, the river level at Lock & Dam 14 at LeClaire was at 12.08 feet. Moderate flood stage is 12 feet. The river is expected to reach 13.5 feet, or major flood stage at LeClaire Tuesday afternoon and reach 15.6 feet by next Sunday.