Major Des Moines construction projects to wrap up for winter months

DES MOINES, Iowa — Road construction projects are wrapping up as we head into the winter months. The City of Des Moines says it is making progress on a few major projects, but they are still far from being finished.

The major projects have a timeline of being officially finished within the next few years. Ingersoll Avenue is to be done by summer of 2023 and Fleur Drive to be done by fall of 2022 said City Engineer, Steve Naber.

“So there is a lot of work going on on Ingersoll Avenue. We just recently completed the full reconstruction of Ingersoll between 42nd Street and Polk Boulevard, and so that street is complete and it’s open to traffic today,” said Naber. “We’re also involved in installing a large storm sewer along Ingersoll Avenue between 35th Street and 41st Street.”

Ingersoll’s construction has three phases, and with the largest part of the sewer system already installed, it’s about halfway done.

According to city officials, this spring is when they plan to fully finish the installment of the sewer and move to phase three, which involves the streetscape on the south side of Ingersoll Avenue between Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and 28th Street. Work is expected to last through 2022, and be complete by Summer 2023.

“We know that this project is very impactful to the users of the roadway in the business along the corridor. But we hope that folks as they start to see the finished product, especially on the North Side, are excited about this new corridor, with all its benefits,” said Naber.

Fleur Drive is expected to be open for the winter months as early as Friday or Saturday and will be resuming construction this spring to close the outside lane and install a sidewalk between George Flagg and Watrous Avenue.

You can also find more information about these and other construction projects in the area here.