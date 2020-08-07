Mainframe Studios Hosts ‘First Friday’ Exhibit Benefiting Artists and Two Local Nonprofits

DES MOINES, Iowa– This is Mainframe’s ‘First Friday’ event, a free admission art show open to the public.

The Director at Mainframe Studios, Siobhan Spain, said they’re happy to reopen their doors to promote artists. A group Mainframe Studios said has been struggling through the pandemic, but has oftentimes been overlooked.

“It’s good to be able to have a show to focus on them again and remind the world that they can really be part of the resiliency. They really contribute to our economic vitality in Des Moines, and they can do a lot of good for a lot of reasons,” Spain said.

This exhibit, Art Of Our Time, will feature pieces that are relevant to events that took place this year from the coronavirus pandemic to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Proceeds will go to participating artists and the organization, Community Support Advocates, who provides programming for artists with disabilities and mental illness.

Spain said Mainframe knew they also wanted to give back to an organization in their community in Des Moines. So they decided to also donate proceeds to Oakridge Neighborhood.

“We really wanted to make sure that we looked as close as possible to where we’re at and who’s in our neighborhood and who’s needing it,” Spain said, “And Oakridge Neighborhood services just does a great job. And we have a lot of artists that have ties to Oak Ridge.”

Oakridge has been providing safe, secure, affordable housing and services to help families become self sufficient for over 50 years.

During the pandemic, they held youth programs while school was out of session to help parents who struggled finding affordable childcare.

The CEO of this nonprofit,Teree Caldwell-Johnson said they’ve prioritized keeping kids active, especially since students have been missing physical connection with peers.

“What we think has been really important for the students that we’ve been able to support throughout the pandemic is that we give them real experiences where they continue to interact,” Caldwell-Johnson said, “Have that person to person contact and really create those relationships that we know are critical not only to their learning but also to their overall well being.”

To learn more about Mainframe’s art exhibit happening tonight, visit their website.