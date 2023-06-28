NEWTON, Iowa — The Newton Community was shocked when the MaidRite which had been open for 96 years closed its doors. Now, it’s open thanks to an anonymous owner who bought and reopened the beloved business.

Lori Ganoe, the Manager at the Newton MaidRite, said that the owner called her after the restaurant closed.

“Two days after he closed the doors I got a call and the owner wanted to know if I’d be willing to run the place if he bought it, I told him I would,” Ganoe said.

The new owner of the MaidRite is still not known.

Florence Van Cleave, a former Newton resident, makes sure to always visit the MaidRite when she is in town.

“The same people repeat coming in when they come back to Iowa like us just driving through town wanna MaidRrite? Sure it’s the perfect place to stop,” Van Cleave said.

Van Cleave said that the history of the MaidRite in Newton is a big part of why it is so popular with the community.

“It was a good feeling always because we knew it was a place we could trust and would always get the type of good food we remember,” Van Cleave said.