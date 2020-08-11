Mahaska County Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Accidental Off-Duty Shooting

OTTUMWA, Iowa – A Deputy Sheriff for the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office died Tuesday morning as a result of an accidental discharge of a firearm.

According to a news release from the Ottumwa Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of Edwards Drive at 7: 20 a.m. Tuesday on a report that someone had been accidentally shot with a firearm.

When they arrived, officers found 35-year-old Brian Rainey had sustained a gunshot wound to his torso. He died from his injuries.

Police say Rainey was off duty at the time of the shooting and that the investigation supports the firearm was discharged accidentally.