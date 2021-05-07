Madrid Man Facing Charges in Fatal Polk County Crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A man is facing charges in connection with an accident that killed a Madrid woman last month in northwest Polk County.

Thirty-six-year-old Cameron Kennedy of Madrid has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and serious injury by vehicle.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the charges related to the death of 30-year-old Alicia Kus. She was found dead outside of truck that was located on its side in a field next to NW 158th Ave. on April 24th just before 5:30 a.m.

Investigators say the crash happened when the truck failed to negotiate the curve as it was traveling eastbound on NW 158th onto NW Madrid Drive.

Kennedy has been identified as the driver and the owner of the truck involved in the crash.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail Thursday but has already bonded out of jail.