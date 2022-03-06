WINTERSET, Iowa — Six people, including two children, were killed in a tornado outbreak in Madison County on Saturday, March 6th. The exact strength of the storm and speed of the winds is still being measured, but the images and video from during and after the storm already prove its ferocity.

WHO 13 Chief Photojournalist Mike Borland was in Winterset on Sunday morning, flying Drone 13 over the damage area along Carver Road on the southern edge of Winterset.

WHO 13’s Roger Riley was just outside Winterset with a camera rolling in the passenger seat as the storm rolled into the area. Here’s his raw video as he followed the storm from a safe distance until his feed cut out.

Viewers have flooded our inbox with photos of the storm as it approached and of the damage left behind in Madison County. Here is some of what you’ve shared:

I saw this coming across the field to the west of my house 2 miles south of Winterset on Clark Tower Road

West of Winterset sitting on 92.

Tornado near my house in Winterset.

Photo was taken 5 miles north of Winterset

We live on 169, in front of the Winterset airport. This was looking South, towards town.