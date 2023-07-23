WINTERSET, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair does not start until August 10, which means Iowa’s county fairs now have the chance to shine.

The Madison County Fair wrapped up its four-day run in Winterset on Sunday. The fair focuses less on crazy food creations and more on animals and exhibits.

Children all across Madison County helped raise cows, rabbits, sheep, goats, and other assorted animals for the fair, which has become a generational tradition.

“We see kids that start showing at age 10, and even kids younger than that,” said Madison County Livestock and Fair Association President Jeff Honkomp. “We watch them grow up until they graduate as seniors. My kids showed here all through their careers. A lot of the people in the booths as we were packing up to go home after his last show shook his hand and said, ‘It was a pleasure to watch you grow up.'”

The fair also featured small rides, local food, and several special events throughout its run.