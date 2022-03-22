DES MOINES, Iowa – A massive multi-year donation is coming for Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity thanks to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Tuesday, an overall gift of $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and dozens of U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations was announced. The Greater Des Moines organization will see $9 million of that, over a three-year period.

Scott has placed no restrictions on the organization’s use of the money.

“We are grateful, amazed, and inspired to receive this transformative gift,” says Lance Henning, GDM Habitat president and executive director. “With so many Central Iowans facing housing challenges, MacKenzie Scott’s donation will allow us to accelerate our work and meaningfully implement the strategies we have developed to address homeownership affordability. This gift underscores the urgent need for the creation and preservation of affordable homeownership, as well as GDM Habitat’s strong and distinctive position to make a dramatic difference.”

Officials with GDM Habitat say the money will be used on priorities already outlined in its strategic plan, like doubling the number of homebuyers, expanding neighborhood revitalization, making it easier to access credit, making information about homeownership and resources more accessible, as well as reducing racial disparities in homeownership.

Scott is an author and was formerly married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.