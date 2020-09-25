LULAC Seeking Justice for Ottumwa Army Soldier Who Says She Was Retaliated Against for Reporting Sexual Assault by Superior

DES MOINES, Iowa — The League of United Latin American Citizens is holding a news conference Friday morning to demand justice for a female soldier from Iowa who says she was sexually assaulted.

Camerina Gonzalez has been on active duty in the Army for eight years. An Ottumwa native, Gonzalez filed a sexual assault complaint against her superior officer at a military base back in March.

She says she was denied access to a rape kit, outside help, and faced retaliation in the workplace. For the past several weeks, LULAC says Gonzalez has been locked up at Fort Riley in Kansas.

Her family members will join LULAC in front of the Ritual Café in Des Moines at 10:30 a.m.