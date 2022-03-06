LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed when a tornado hit the town of Chariton on Saturday afternoon, but officials say it could have been so much worse considering the size and intensity of the storm. One camper at Red Haw State Park was killed and another injured when the storm hit. The state park remains closed due to the immensity of the damage left behind. Despite the storm taking a life, those in the area say they are lucky the storm didn’t track one mile to the north and make a direct hit on Chariton. The name of the person killed in the storm has not yet been released.

An initial report from the National Weather Service says two tornados – an EF2 and an EF3- hit the area.