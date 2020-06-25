Lucas County Man Worries Retirement Plan Is Sitting On Ancient Burial Mound

LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — Less than a month ago Jay Smith’s plan was to leave the city life in Illinois behind and retire in Lucas County near family. “I saw the eagles, I saw the lakes and I thought this is as good as any national park or forest I’d ever seen,” said Smith.

Just weeks into acquiring five acres of land to build on near Rathbun Lake to rest his weary bones, he found real bones, lots of them. “What I’m finding here are multiple bones. Sometimes thirty or forty bones in a six foot area,” Smith said. While clearing more brush he uncovered a sign that reads U.S. Reservation Boundry Marke Do Not Disturb. Pointing to another bone, Smith held it to his chest and siad, “This could be considered a human rib bone because the curvature is just perfect. I hate to say it, it may have been someone my size,” said Smith.

Jay researched the area and found the Smithsonian uncovered historical Native American sites near Rathbun lake in the 50s and 60s. “I also found digit bones and I won’t say what they are but they perfectly line up with my fingers,” Smith speculated.

While purchasing the property Smith claims he was never told of any historical significance like an ancient burial mound. “When you see something like this and I saw the bones, I needed to report it.”

In 1976 under the guidance of Governor Robert D. Ray, legislators passed the Iowa Burial Protection Act. The first legislative act in the United States to protect Native American Remains. Smith is attempting to reach out to the Iowa DNR and Army Corps of Engineers to respect any potential burial ground on his land. “I’m just trying to find out so I can build my home and not breaking federal law. If it’s a buried culture, it needs to be given the respect it should.”

Eager to build his dream home, Smith is patient enough to preserve the dreams of possible indigenous tribes in Iowa to let their ancestors rest in peace. Smith said, “I have a Native American ancestry and I have a human ancestry and if something is designed and built to honor their dead and spirits, whatever that belief is, it has to be honored.”

Smith has reached out to both the Iowa DNR and the Army Corps of Engineers but has not received a response at this time.