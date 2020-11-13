Lucas County in Two-Day Vote Recount

CHARITON, Iowa — On Thursday and Friday the Lucas County Auditor’s Office is recounting the votes. The recount was ordered after one precincts totals did not get reported on election night. When the votes were discovered in the Russell Precinct, it tipped the balance of the Iowa Second Congressional Race back to Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks by 47 votes.

On Thursday the Hart Campaign announced they would request a recount in every precinct in all 24 counties of the Second Congressional District.

“With so much at stake in this election and such a slim margin separating the candidates, Iowans deserve to know categorically that their ballots have been accurately counted.” said Zach Meunier, Hart’s Campaign Manager, in a statement.

The recount in Lucas County using machines tallied all the votes in the county, and found the same results in every precinct, including Russell.

“Totals add up, and the total for the absentee precincts, each tabulated gave us the same amount as there was an election night,” said Julie Masters, the Lucas County Auditor. “They can have confidence in the fact that the machines are tested, they are used on election day, we ran a whole new set of cards put in them so everything is blank there’s nothing on them, and when they came out they came out just like election night.”



Masters said the Auditor’s office would recount the Russell Precinct Votes again, this time by hand.

“The hand count For the Russell community center it will be at 9 am, here in the supervisors office,” said Masters. “I did not have any doubt in my machines and I’m glad it turned out the way it did the other night so everything is fair and good to go.”

Under Iowa election law, recounts are not automatic, but can be requested by either campaign. Often the campaigns must put up a bond to pay for the recount, unless the difference in the race is 1% or 50 votes, whichever is greater. The windows for requesting the votes are governed by when the county does it’s canvass of the votes. In all scenarios, the recounts would be complete before November 29th, when the Secretary of State is set to certify the election.



