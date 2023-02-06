FRANKLIN COUNTY, IOWA — Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg is pitching a plan he likens to “Uber for EMS” to address the state’s worsening problems with rural ambulance service. Rather than provide for more ambulances or drivers, Gregg’s plan calls for an increase in volunteer local first responders who can be called on to deliver medical aid until an available ambulance does arrive. Roger Riley has the story.

