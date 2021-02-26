Loyal Customers Lineup for Opening Day at the Dairy Zone in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — We’re still three weeks away from the start of spring, but it’s already ice cream season on the east side of Des Moines.

The Dairy Zone – at 2219 E. University Avenue – opened for the 2021 season on Friday at noon, and customers were more than ready to welcome the seasonal shop back for another year.

“I’ve been waiting for like four months for this place to open back up,” David Hood told WHO 13 in the drive-thru line, “I’m the number one customer. I probably paid your property taxes.”

The Dairy Zone is more than just an ice cream shop. Along with all the frozen treats, they also grill and fry up lunch and dinner each day. The shop will remain open daily until sometime late in the fall.