STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Lowes truck smashed into and sideswiped a DOT vehicle on Highway 30 Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at around 11:01 a.m. on Highway 30 westbound near the Sand Hill Trail. The two vehicles involved in the crash were a DOT owned 2016 International 7000 series truck and a 2018 Isuzu box truck owned by Lowes.

According to the sheriff’s office, several DOT vehicles were in the right lane completing maintenance on the road. The Lowes truck was in the left lane, passing the DOT maintenance vehicles, when the driver of the Lowes truck allegedly fell asleep and veered into the right lane, hitting the lead DOT vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

DOT truck involved in crash. Photo courtesy of the Story County Sheriff’s Office.

Lowes truck involved in crash. Photo courtesy of the Story County Sheriff’s Office.

Two individuals were inside the Lowes truck during the crash and only one individual was inside of the DOT vehicle. All persons involved received only minor injuries during the crash.

A crash impact attenuator was installed on the DOT truck, which helped to reduce the severity of the impact, the sheriff’s office said. The DOT vehicle had only minor damage as a result of the crash. The Lowes truck was totaled and had to be towed from the scene.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind drivers to be extra cautious in and around construction zones as the weather warms and road construction and/or maintenance increases.