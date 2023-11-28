GRIMES, Iowa — The Grimes City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether to withdraw from DART bus service.

If the withdrawal is approved, Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority would no longer provide service to Grimes, effective July 1, 2025. The city says over the last year it estimates 13 residents of Grimes have used DART service. The city currently pays DART $645,919 a year to provide three services – a route from Grimes to downtown Des Moines, on-call door-to-door transit service to neighboring communities, and door-to-door paratransit services for qualified individuals with disabilities.

The city says it is examining ways to still provide paratransit services to residents in need. That could include more funding for Grimes Volunteer Support Services, a volunteer group that donates time to help transport Grimes residents to medical appointments, shopping, social events, and more.

Contracting a paratransit service is also on the table, according to the city.

The city council meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Grimes Community Center.