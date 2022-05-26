DES MOINES, Iowa — The adored Victoria-crowned pigeon, Victor, has passed away the Blank Park Zoo shared in a Facebook post. Victor was 45 years young.

Zoo goers could find Victor flying around at the Discovery Center free-roaming aviary. His bright blue plumage is said to have fascinated and awed visitors.

Victor hatched in 1977 and since then has had a lasting impact on the population of Victoria-crowned pigeons. He is the great-great-great-great-great-grandfather to a Victoria-crowned pigeon at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. He has over 100 descendants.

Victor courtesy of Blank Park Zoo

Victor courtesy Blank Park Zoo

Victor courtesy Blank Park Zoo

Victor courtesy Blank Park Zoo

Victoria-crowned pigeons are listed as near threatened in the threatened species list by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. This species is also a part of the Species Survival Program run by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, where plans are created to help maintain a healthy, genetically diverse, and stable species population.

Victor passed due to old age-related complications.