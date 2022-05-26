DES MOINES, Iowa — The adored Victoria-crowned pigeon, Victor, has passed away the Blank Park Zoo shared in a Facebook post. Victor was 45 years young.
Zoo goers could find Victor flying around at the Discovery Center free-roaming aviary. His bright blue plumage is said to have fascinated and awed visitors.
Victor hatched in 1977 and since then has had a lasting impact on the population of Victoria-crowned pigeons. He is the great-great-great-great-great-grandfather to a Victoria-crowned pigeon at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. He has over 100 descendants.
Victoria-crowned pigeons are listed as near threatened in the threatened species list by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. This species is also a part of the Species Survival Program run by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, where plans are created to help maintain a healthy, genetically diverse, and stable species population.
Victor passed due to old age-related complications.