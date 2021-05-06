Loved Ones Hold Vigil to Remember Motorcyclists Killed in Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Friends and family members of the motorcyclists killed when a car crashed into them Tuesday gathered at the spot of the accident Wednesday night to honor their loved ones.

Fifty-one-year-old Jerry Coles and 47-year-old Kristy Hyde, both of the Des Moines, were killed in the crash. A third motorcyclist, 46-year-old Stacey Coles-Behle was injured in the incident and remains in serious condition in the hospital.

“No head and internal injuries. She has a broken femur. A broken thigh, broken ankles. Her wrist is broken. Her fingers are broken but she’s holding up,” said Coles-Behle’s daughter, Kennedy Luncs-Ford.

Even though she was in the hospital, cell phones made it possible for Stacey to watch Wednesday’s show of support from people who love riding motorcycles as much as she does.



They joined together at the scene of the crash, E. 14th and Washington, for a candlelight vigil. A small cross surrounded by flowers now sits at the site.

A balloon release was held to remember the two lives cut short.

Based on witness information, police say there is little doubt the car that hit the motorcyclists was speeding.

“Witnesses have described it as a very high rate of speed. After the collision it actually continued on and actually struck a utility pole and was actually able to sheer that off so we’re pretty confident that speed was a factor in this,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

After the crash, witnesses reported multiple people getting out of the car, a 2016 Mercedes Benz, and running away. Police haven’t shared any information about the possible identities of those people, but the investigation into the crash continues.