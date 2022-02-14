DES MOINES – This past Super Bowl saw record numbers of people across the country placing sports bets. A large part of why this is the case is that mobile betting apps have flooded the app store.

However, while the apps offer more convivence they also have features that help people police themselves and bet responsibly. Most apps allow people to put limits on the amount they spend on bets or the amount of time they use on the app.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, the organization that oversees all gambling in the state, is keeping an eye on how the greater accessibility to betting that the apps offer affects Iowans at risk of developing a gambling disorder.

“It’s still too early to determine if the online component will increase the number of people that are reaching out for treatment,” Brian Ohorilko, the Administrator of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission said. “I do believe that having some of the additional tools that could not be offered in a retail casino setting such as these daily deposit limits and bet limits, those are definitely tools that are helpful. It is something that the commission and department of public health continues to keep an eye on.”

Ohorilko points out there are many services available to people who feel they are developing a problem. The hotline 1-800-BETSOFF is available for anyone to call to learn more ways to responsibly game. Your Life Iowa with the Iowa Department of Public Health is another resource that Ohorilko said can help Iowans in need.