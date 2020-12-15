Ames Looking for Compliance in Sidewalk Shoveling

AMES, Iowa — When Ames got seven inches of snow this past weekend, that meant there were a lot of sidewalks that needed to be shoveled. Ames City Code gives homeowners and tenants ten hours of daylight from last snow to get the walk shoveled to at least four feet of width.

When the city is notified about an unshoveled sidewalk, they send out investigators.

“We have an iPad that’s connected to a printer. We leave a note on the door,” said Justin Clausen, Ames Director of Public Works. They also contact rental properties. “We probably have the property manager’s email. That’s quicker than leaving a note on the door.”

Once the notice is given, it is 24 hours before inspectors return. If the snow still has not been shoveled, the city hires a contractor to come and shovel the sidewalk.

“The bills can be $50 to $60 or $200. We’ve had some really bills, some properties didn’t get anything done and they got really trampled down, and then the temperature drops really low,” said Clausen. “Contractors mechanically chip some of it away, so if the property manager can get out there a day after, you can really save yourself a lot of money and trouble that way.”

So far, Ames has investigated about a dozen walks for this storm. Last year, there were 280 reports of walks needing shoveling. Of those, around 40 addresses were repeat offenders.

“What I really want to do is compliance. A lot of people need the sidewalk to get where they’re going. It’s a safety issue,” said Clausen. “I always recommend reaching out to me directly.”

Clausen said he’s not looking to hand out $50 citations. He likes to work with people’s circumstances, like medical issues or work conflicts.