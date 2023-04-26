DES MOINES, Iowa — Philanthropist and venture capitalist John Pappajohn passed away Saturday at 94 years old, but the legacy he left behind will last long after his death.

According to his website, Pappajohn and his late wife Mary donated more than $100 million to philanthropic causes over his lifetime. Their most notable gift is likely the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park in downtown Des Moines, which opened in 2009 and installed its 32nd sculpture earlier this month.

Pappajohn himself talked about his philanthropy in a 2021 interview with WHO 13.

However, Pappajohn’s most widespread legacy could be his Pappajohn Higher Education Center courses for entrepreneurship. The centers are located at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, Drake University, the University of Northern Iowa, and North Iowa Area Community College in Pappajohn’s hometown of Mason City.

“I believe that John has had more impact on entrepreneurs here in the state more than any other person in the history of Iowa,” said Bill Adamowski, the executive director of Drake’s Pappajohn Center.

Pappajohn’s website estimates his entrepreneurship centers have launched more than a thousand companies in Iowa.

Adamowski believes Pappajohn’s dedication to the next generation was vital in keeping Iowa competitive in the business world.

“I lived in the Bay Area and the East Coast, which has huge amounts of entrepreneurship, but nowhere is there truly a network like what we have here in Iowa, and that’s John’s vision,” Adamowski said. “We look at Iowa, and it’s just as competitive as the other states because of that amazing vision that he brought.”

Mary Pappajohn passed away last March at the age of 88. The couple is survived by their daughter, Ann, and two grandchildren.