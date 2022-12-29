DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines residents and business owners faced many battles in 2022, but one major one was construction. While many projects will continue into the new year, some were completed including the reconstruction of Ingersoll Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway and 28th Street.

Over the summer, Ingersoll Avenue was open only to one-way traffic between MLK Parkway and 28th Street. It reopened all traffic in late October.

Lauren Kollauf, executive director of the Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand, said the construction was tough on neighborhood businesses. After battling the pandemic since 2020, construction has made the recovery hard since people weren’t using Ingersoll.

She said area business owners are grateful now, however, as the revamped road now has improved bike lanes and parking.

“Our business district has been through a lot these past couple years,” Kollauf said. “Construction on the streetscape started in 2020, continued in 2021 and then again this summer so they have been really patient and we really appreciate their patience and their support during this time. I think everyone is just so grateful to have this chapter behind us and the street is now complete. People can see the full vision of the streetscape.”

She said crews will be back at work in the spring of 2023 doing some final touches on the sidewalks. The work should not affect traffic.

She added crews will begin the next phase of Ingersoll construction in 2024. They’re planning on redoing the area between 28th and 31st Streets.