DALLAS COUNTY, IOWA — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a longtime member of their team from COVID-19 on Friday.

In a post on Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Dwight Sterns from complications of COVID-19 on Thursday. Sterns had worked as the jail’s Transport Officer for the last decade. Before that he spent 31 years on the Earlham Police Department, retiring as Chief of Police.