Long Road to Recovery For Winterset Boy Injured in Crash That Killed His Mother

Winterset, Iowa — A Winterset family is asking for help caring for a three-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a crash that killed his mother last week.

23-year-old Abigail Ashby was killed when she crossed the center line on Highway 92, sideswiping an oncoming car then being struck broadside by another vehicle. Ashby’s three-year-old son, Keenan, was in her car. Keenand suffered a broken leg, fractured arm and a concussion. He’s currently in a cast that covers his entire right leg and both hips.

Keenan is now back home with his father but faces a long recovery from his injuries. A GoFundMe account is now open for donations to pay for Keenan’s care. Keenan’s father is also working to re-unite Keenan with his half-brother, Jayden, who is now staying with other family.

Also injured in the crash was 63-year-old Ray Sirdoreus of Winterset. He suffered broken ribs and a broken femur in the crash. His family reports he is doing well in his recovery. Earlier this year Sirdoreus and his wife were among the thousands of Americans who were stuck aboard a cruise ship docked off the California coast as the coronavirus began spreading in the US.