Locals Hospitals Reach Capacity as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Increase

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 1,000 people in Iowa are hospitalized with the coronavirus, a grim milestone reached Monday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic and quickly surpassed on Tuesday.

As of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, 1,135 Iowans are hospitalized with 196 patients in the ICU. There have been 166 patients admitted in just the last 24 hours.

Both UnityPoint Health and MercyOne Des Moines said they’ve seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. UnityPoint Health officials said they’ve had a 25% increase in patients from last Friday to Monday morning.

Despite reaching their highest capacity, UnityPoint Health said they are still accepting patients.

MercyOne Des Moines said they’ve made the decision to delay some non-emergency surgeries and procedures to use health care providers where they’re needed most.

According to Polk County Supervisor, Matt McCoy, the state may run out of doctors and nurses before hospital beds.

“A lot of our frontline workers are catching Covid, and so it’s limiting what they can do. Plus, they’ve been battling this for eight months and they’re exhausted, and so we really need to help them out,” McCoy said.

McCoy said the Polk County Board of Supervisors has asked city leaders if they want to enforce a county-wide mask mandate, but leaders preferred to wait for a state-wide mandate. McCoy said the county will continue to urge Gov. Kim Reynolds to put one in place.