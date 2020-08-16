Des Moines Woman Using Posters to Find Her Husband a Kidney Donor

DES MOINES, Iowa — In the midst of a global pandemic and a destructive storm in Iowa, a Des Moines woman is doing what she can to save her husband’s life. She is working to find her husband a kidney donor.

Jessica Ramirez describes her family as picture perfect.

“We’re not perfect, by far, but just the norm. He works. I’m able to stay home with the kids. I did daycare for a number of years. We’re good people,” Jessica said.

They have been married for more than 20 years and have four children. That is what Jessica thinks about with every poster she puts up around town.

“I’ve been posting signs around the neighborhood. And when I go out, I post up that neighborhood as well,” Jessica said.

Her husband, Galdino Ramirez, has stage four kidney failure and is in need of a new kidney.

“Having the death of my husband in my head, nothing else compares,” Jessica said.

She said he needs a donor with O blood type.

“Anybody with type O can reach out. If you don’t have type O, reach out anyways,” Jessica said.

She said her husband is one of more than 93,000 people in the United States waiting for a kidney.

“The average wait is five years. Up to ten years, in some states, getting one from a deceased donor,” Jessica said.

Despite the looming deadline of dialysis later this month, Jessica remains positive.

“It’s a tough time, but it could always be worse,” Jessica said.

Galdino begins dialysis on Aug. 25. If you have any interest in helping, you can call Methodist Transplant at 515-241-4174 and ask for Melissa.