DES MOINES, Iowa — Local veterans finished polishing up their skills at formal practices on Thursday ahead of the National Veterans Golden Age Games.

Starting in 1985, the games have brought together veterans aged 55 and older through sports competitions. According to the organization, the games aim to demonstrate the value of sports, wellness, and fitness to senior veterans.

This year the competition will be held in Des Moines at the Iowa Events Center from May 20 to 25. Over 700 veterans from around the country will come to central Iowa and compete in sports like track, swimming, and pickleball.

Many of the veterans participating in the games said the competitions themselves aren’t what make these games so special.

“It’s a lot of fun to be with other veterans, a lot of camaraderie, cheering each other on, and it’s really a good time to get together with other veterans and play the games,” Charles Wagoner said.

To learn more about the games just visit the National Veterans Golden Age Games’ website.