Local veteran turns 100 years old, honored for service

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Iowa World War II veteran is celebrating the start of his second century on Earth.

Howard McDonald turned 100 years old on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The Army veteran served in World War II and was honored for his service by the Iowa Patriot Guard Riders.

Several family and friends were at the ceremony to celebrate McDonald, who said there are three reasons he made it to triple digits.

“Stay active, good food, good woman behind you for 69 years,” he said, “what better can you ask for?”

McDonald has two children, six grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He still has his driver’s license, is on Facebook, and makes sure to get his steps in every day.