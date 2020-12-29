Local Universities Preparing Graduates Entering an Unsteady Job Market

DES MOINES, Iowa– This month thousands of students graduated from local universities and are entering a job market still impacted by the pandemic.

The Director of Career Services at Iowa State, Katharine Wieland, said they’re advising their December graduates to be active during this job hunt in order to make themselves stand out amongst other candidates.

“Anything you can be adding to your toolbox right now whether it’s certificates or e-learning or, any concrete nugget that you can add to your resume right now,” Wieland said. “It’s really good time to be doing that.”

According to AARP, industries hit the hardest by the pandemic include leisure and hospitality jobs, travel and transportation, jobs in mining, gas and oil extraction, laundry services, construction, entrepreneurs and those in the entertainment business.

Wieland said instead of telling graduates pursuing jobs in these fields to reconsider, they’re encouraging students to seek out employers who’ve gotten creative with job positions.

“Jobs are evolving so quickly. So if your passion is around event management, for example, I definitely would not recommend that you don’t shoot for what it is that you dream about doing or what you’re prepared to do, because we’re seeing new businesses and new types of roles,” Wieland said.

ISU is also still coaching students around appropriate discussions about compensation.

In Des Moines, the Director of Grand View University’s Career Center, Susie Stearns, said since the Spring many of their employer partners have learned to pivot during the pandemic and offer virtual internships and career opportunities.

“The difference between that point in time and this point is that we’re all a little bit more savvy in terms of our technological usages, different platforms. And also we understand the vaccine and we’re hope filled,” Stearns said.

Stearns said the pandemic has pushed Grand View to invest in more tools to help students thrive in a virtual environment, such as platforms like Stand Out, a website that allows students to practice their virtual interviewing skills and Handshake an exclusive college career network aimed at helping students find employment.

Grand View University said it is also preparing their students to enter into a gig economy.

A gig economy is defined as a free market system in which temporary positions are common and organizations hire independent workers for short-term commitments.

According to the Aspen Institute, freelance workers will make up more than half of the U.S. workforce by 2023.

Stearns said while a student’s ideal job might not be available at the moment, they’re encouraging graduates to take part in micro-internships.

“Micro internships are going to be gigs that can be done virtually in most cases between five and 40 hours. And what it does is it prepares the student,” Stearns said. “It allows them to use their skills, their interests, their abilities, and to develop some professional experiences and networking to add to their resume as they continue to prospect.”