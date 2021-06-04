Local theatre companies join forces to kick off a summer of live events

DES MOINES, Iowa– Friday is the beginning of a summer filled with live events at Des Moines Community Playhouse Theater. The Playhouse is debuting their partnership with another local company, Pyramid Theater. Both of these organizations tell me this partnership will help expand their reach in Iowa.

“It’s a way to create a safety net for each other as we try to forge back into doing art and to speak to both of our audiences as we kind of have different cultural derivatives to our audiences and try to encourage them to come together in ways that we can have meaningful community conversation,” Producing Artistic Director for Pyramid Theater Tiffany Johnson said.

Tonight the play ‘A Love Offering’ will be held at Des Moines Community Playhouse. ‘A Love Offering’ is about the challenges families face with loved ones who suffer from Alzheimers, the challenges caretakers in nursing homes deal with on a daily basis and how those two roles collide.

This will be the first live event that Pyramid Theater has produced in nearly two years. Des Moines Community Playhouse has had several live productions throughout the pandemic. ‘A Love Offering’ will kick off Playhouse’s preseason.

This summer, Playhouse will hold ‘tent theatre’ – a slew of plays that will take place outside. This includes Godspell, Plaza Suite and a kids play – Polkadots.

For the first time ever in Playhouse history, the theatre will stream these productions online. “Our philosophy of course is we do live theater. And we looked around and we said here is an opportunity to reach beyond our limitations of a building,” Executive Director of Des Moines Community Playhouse David Kilpatrick said. “So we created streaming in order to serve an entire community, not just our local community.”

A Love Offering starts Friday at 7:30pm at the Des Moines Community Playhouse and will play every weekend until June 20th. Masks and social distancing will be required inside the Des Moines Playhouse.