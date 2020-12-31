Local Support Center Offers Tips to Iowans Battling Alcohol Addiction During New Year

DES MOINES, Iowa– This year alcohol sales in Iowa have skyrocketed. According to the most recent annual report from Iowa’s Alcoholic Beverages Division, liquor sales in Iowa are up by a little over 8% from last year, with $133 million dollars being added to the state’s general fund.

According to America’s Health Ranking, Iowa is among the top five states with a high excessive drinking rate at 22.5%.

Powell Chemical Dependency Center at Unitypoint Health offers short term residential treatment, detox services, intensive outpatient and continued after care for those fighting addiction.

Manager at Powell CDC, Amy Oelhert, said holidays are extremely difficult for those who struggle with alcoholism but especially during the pandemic as people spend more time at home.

Oelhert said most 12 Step Recovery and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings have gone virtual, which could affect the fellowship needed for recovering addicts.

In order to combat the urge to drink this New Years, Powell CDC is advising their patients to create new traditions such as game nights, making new recipes and to pick up other hobbies with family and friends to stay up and active.

Oehlert said it’s also important to set boundaries with the ones you live with and explain that your recovery depends on a sober home.

Powell CDC also offers family programming where skilled counselors can help not only the ones facing addiction but their loved ones as well.

“We know how to talk to them to guide them on their next steps so that they can get the support they need to figure out how they help their loved ones. But also how do they help themselves, even if their loved one isn’t ready for treatment,” Oelhert said.

For more information, visit Powell Chemical Dependency Center’s website.