DES MOINES, Iowa — The owner of Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce was honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Saturday morning at the Downtown Farmers’ Market in Des Moines.

Taufeek Shah received the SBA’s Iowa Minority Business Champion of the Year.

Flanked by his parents who helped him start the business using his mom’s recipe, Shah got to ring the ceremonial bell at 7 a.m. opening the farmers’ market.

He called the award an honor, adding it was great to receive it at the place where it all started for Lola’s.

“I’m just in shock,” Shah said. “There’s just so many amazing great folks from all the partners, the SBA, Iowa, our partners, our customers, everybody that has supported us. It means a lot to us and to our small business here and we’re truly honored and thankful for it.”

After the award ceremony, Shah quickly went to work serving people at his booth at the farmers’ market. It’s located on Second Avenue, just south of Court Avenue. Lola’s is also available online and in area stores.