Local shoppers tackle Black Friday

WAUKEE, Iowa — Lines in front of department stores went to strictly shopping online during the 2020 holiday season due to COVID-19.

Fast forward to Black Friday 2021 at the Jordan Creek Mall, shoppers were in stores as early as 6 a.m., with the mall opening at 9. Shoppers are able to get that traditional holiday shopping rush for the holidays this year; and Jordan Creek says that numbers are indicating an upward trend of shopping in-person.

“Going back to pre-covid days our numbers from the last several months have exceeded those numbers,” said Randy Tennison, the general manager of Jordan Creek Town Center. “So right now we are above 2018 and 2019 traffic numbers. So we definitely have a feel of being back to normal and even doing a little bit better than we did in the past.”

Tennison added that it was great to be able to have people back for the holidays, and that traffic has been picking up since statewide and corporate mandates were lifted over the course of the last year.

With the ability to shop in person, there were a lot of first time Black Friday shoppers who would typically order items over the internet.

“This is my first time Black Friday shopping. Usually I shop online,” said shopper Marin Randall. “I just came with all my friends. We woke up early and came to Black Friday shop and it is quite the experience.”

For those who have ordered items online during the last couple holiday seasons, a trip to the mall to shop in person is viewed as a refreshing experience.

“It is a lot nicer actually coming and being here with people instead of doing it through a computer screen,” said shopper Kylee Neighbors. “It is nice to actually be able to get out and come here and do it.”

The Jordan Creek Mall is expecting a huge holiday turnout this season, with its special holiday hours posted on its website.