Local Restaurants Preparing for Holiday Dining During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds is allowing Iowa bars and restaurants to resume normal hours, just in time for the holidays. The previous proclamation required them to have “last call” for food and drinks at 10:00 p.m.

During the pandemic, local establishments aren’t seeing the holiday rush they’re used to. That’s why southern restaurant Bubba, located on 10th Street in downtown Des Moines, is preparing for all scenarios.

“For us, we just didn’t know which way that was going to go,” Bubba General Manager Kate Willer said. “You know that could mean that people were going to be okay with coming out a little bit more because it has been pretty quiet for in house dining. But it also could go the other way, you know there are still people that are just doing a lot at home or that are still staying in really small groups or they’re just their family unit.”

In order to cater to more people, Bubba is providing options for all comfort levels. The restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s for people who want to dine in. Safety measures remain in place: parties are limited to eight people or fewer, tables are spaced six feet apart, and people need to wear a mask when they aren’t eating or drinking.

The restaurant also still has take out and curbside options for people who don’t feel comfortable coming inside.

Staff have gotten used to making adjustments during the pandemic. Willer thinks getting creative and finding new ways to do things instead of canceling will make a big difference for them down the road.

“Lots of companies have called and said, ‘We can’t get together. What can we do?’” Willer explained. “We’ve done a cook along class, we’ve done cocktail making classes on Zoom. Those businesses and all their employees too were very super happy that they did something. It wasn’t a get together. It wasn’t the norm, but like find the new way to be together, and still make sure that the places you love are around when we’re all back to normal.”

Whether you dine in, take out, or buy a gift card to use later, Willer said it’s best for people to do what they’re comfortable with this holiday season.