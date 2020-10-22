Local Reactions to Pope Francis Calling for Same-Sex Civil Union Laws

DES MOINES, Iowa — Pope Francis calls for civil union laws for same-sex couples in an interview about documentary about his life.

There are some conflicting thoughts here in Iowa on his comment.

In a new documentary “Francesco,” that focuses on the life and teachings of Pope Francis, the pope said, “Homosexuals have a right to be part of the family… What we have to create is a civil union law. That way, they are legally covered. I stood up for that.”

That’s something the State of Iowa stood up for when it became the third state in the U.S. to legalize same-sex marriage in 2009.

“A civil union is like something that we had pre-marriage equality, this union that two people could be joined together. And so that may not give you all the same legal ramifications it recognizes that as a two people being united together,” One Iowa Executive Director Courtney Reyes said.

One Iowa hopes the Pope’s statement breaks down the stigma that LGBTQ folks are not religious or spiritual.

“I hope that this can help open up conversations in their congregations and let them have a more affirming space because LGBTQ people exist all over our state in teeny tiny towns, and in our metro areas and we deserve respect and dignity and to be affirmed and to really celebrate ourselves,” Reyes said.

The Catholic Diocese of Des Moines was not as eager about the Pope’s declaration, in a statement Bishop William Joenson said, “In itself, the statement of the Holy Father regarding civil unions drawn from the recently produced documentary is surprising, and for many Catholics seeking to be true to Christ’s teaching, troubling. It seems that he was offering a longstanding personal opinion and not invoking his office to issue an authoritative teaching. One is led to speculate: perhaps he is simply trying to dissociate the Church’s practice of sacramental marriage between a woman and a man from those unions recognized by the state that entail social and economic benefits for individuals in households who would otherwise not be afforded them? Regardless of his intent, surely he and all Christians are called to recognize all individuals, including those who self-identify within the LGBTQIA+ community, as children of God bearing ultimate dignity and full members of the human community meriting respect and protection from ostracism or harm. As with his previous, often-cited “Who am I to judge?” comment, which was lifted out of context and given a very different interpretation than what the Holy Father was addressing at the time, we will all need to examine the larger context of this conversation and look for Pope Francis to provide further clarification before offering further comment.”

One Iowa said it can’t speak directly to the Diocese of Des Moines’ statement but hope it starts conversations about LGBTQ representation within a congregation.

“I think that there are some opinions when it comes to religion and LGBTQ individuals. And what I really hope folks here in this and hear from the Pope, that people deserve love and family, no matter your gender identity or sexual orientation,” Reyes said.